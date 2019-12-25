Apollon Price Tops $0.0001 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $10,825.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066922 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.