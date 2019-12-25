Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

