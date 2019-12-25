argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of argenx by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

