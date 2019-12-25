Ark (ARK) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $438,613.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,367,874 coins and its circulating supply is 117,053,612 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

