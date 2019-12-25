Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913.

LON ARW opened at GBX 259 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

