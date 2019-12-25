Aryacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,283.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $731,684.00 and $16,283.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,331,690 coins and its circulating supply is 118,031,702 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.