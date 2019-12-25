ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ASX opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $55,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

