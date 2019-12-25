Ashtead Group (AHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ashtead Group (LON: AHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2019 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,390 ($31.44) to GBX 2,678 ($35.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

11/27/2019 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2019 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,437 ($32.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,364.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,241.41. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

