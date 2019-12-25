Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $165.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market cap of $8,886.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.