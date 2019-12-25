Augur Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $104.58 million and $9.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.51 or 0.00130656 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Crex24, DragonEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitbns, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, BitBay, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Upbit, Koinex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.