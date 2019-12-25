Aurora Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Aurora has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. In the last week, Aurora has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

