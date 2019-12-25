Axe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012785 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,147,057 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

