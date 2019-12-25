BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 578.80 ($7.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 571.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616 ($8.10).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.