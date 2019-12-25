Basic Attention Token Hits One Day Volume of $45.03 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $231.34 million and approximately $45.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX, WazirX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX, IDEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Zebpay, BitBay, Binance, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, IDCM, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, ZB.COM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

