Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of -4.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

BAMXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

