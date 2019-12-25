Bela 1-Day Volume Tops $268.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Bela has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Bela has a total market capitalization of $87,370.00 and $268.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bela Token Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,924,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,405,691 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

