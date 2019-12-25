Beldex Price Tops $0.0978 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and approximately $806,740.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

