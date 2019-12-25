Benz Market Cap Reaches $352.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Benz has a market cap of $352.00 and approximately $863.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Benz has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.