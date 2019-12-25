BigUp (BIGUP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007113 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

