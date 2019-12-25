Binance Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $153.72 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $153.72 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin, Trade Satoshi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Bancor Network, LBank, DDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

