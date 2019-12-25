Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004750 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Indodax, OKEx, YoBit, Bithumb, CoinBene, BigONE, Huobi, Crex24, Binance, Exrates, Coinnest, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

