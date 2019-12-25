Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00070861 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Huobi and Indodax. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $90.18 million and $12.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00380797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00092744 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, CEX.IO, YoBit, Huobi, Vebitcoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, TDAX, Bittrex, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Graviex, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, BitFlip, Exmo, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bitsane, Bitlish, BitMarket, C2CX, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, DSX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Exrates, SouthXchange, BitBay, Korbit, Braziliex, Coinone, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins and QuadrigaCX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

