Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower This Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00557398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00228127 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004609 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085799 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

