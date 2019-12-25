Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $12.00 and approximately $4,091.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

