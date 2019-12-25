BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.75. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 146,078 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13,977.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

