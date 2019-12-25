Blocktix (TIX) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $188,237.00 and $317.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

