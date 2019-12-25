Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $419.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 price objective (down from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $333.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.36. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

