BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Head-To-Head Survey

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BRENNTAG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRENNTAG AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRENNTAG AG/ADR $14.82 billion 0.57 $544.32 million $0.70 15.51 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.88 -$762.93 million $3.33 11.36

BRENNTAG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRENNTAG AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BRENNTAG AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRENNTAG AG/ADR 3.64% 14.08% 5.75% SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRENNTAG AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

BRENNTAG AG/ADR beats SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

