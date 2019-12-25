Brickblock (BBK) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $15,907.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085799 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.87 or 1.00102454 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

