Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $293.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.50 million. Ameresco reported sales of $217.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $109,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $564,277. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.