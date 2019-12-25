Brokerages Anticipate Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPCN. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 663,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

