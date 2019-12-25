Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.25. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.69.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,056,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $19,707,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $19,536,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 153,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,677. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

