Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 490.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 560,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 135,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.