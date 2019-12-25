Brokerages Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to report $76.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $77.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $334.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.63 million, with estimates ranging from $318.60 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

RNGR stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

