Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410,000.00.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 22,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,229. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

