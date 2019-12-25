Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.0% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $284,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

