Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.24. 149,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.81 and a 200 day moving average of $356.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

