Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.34 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.24. 149,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.81 and a 200 day moving average of $356.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply