CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $8.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

