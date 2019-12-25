Carry Market Capitalization Hits $5.69 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $492,298.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,868,351 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.