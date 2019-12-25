Caspian (CSP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,515.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $133,515.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.