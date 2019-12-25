Castle (CSTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Castle has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $66,773.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,196,015 coins and its circulating supply is 15,808,229 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

