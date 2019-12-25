Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.27 Million

Analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $697.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.80 million and the lowest is $690.70 million. Catalent posted sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Catalent has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $58.38.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

