Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.33 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. Celer Network has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

