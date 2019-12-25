Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.33

News stories about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Chevron’s analysis:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE:CVX opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

