Chiliz Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

