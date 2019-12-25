CHP Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 1st

CHP Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 1st. CHP Merger had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CHP Merger’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS CHPMU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. CHP Merger has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.