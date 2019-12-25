Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $118,995.00 and $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00664033 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001211 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,327,133 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

