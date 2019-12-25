Claymore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

