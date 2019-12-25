Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post sales of $5.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the highest is $6.74 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19,533.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $4.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $6.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

