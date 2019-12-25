CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $32,244.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

